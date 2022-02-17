Panaji (Goa) [India], February 17 (ANI): Goa government on Thursday announced the reopening of physical classes for students of classes I to XII from Monday as the COVID-19 cases have come down.
The order is applicable to all educational institutions.
"As COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from std. I to std. XII from February 21," the official order said.
"COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines," it added.
Goa reported 103 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,44,508 cases.
