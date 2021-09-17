Panaji, Sep 17 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally went up by 108 to reach 1,75,291 on Friday, while one death took the toll to 3,290, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 75 during the day to touch 1,72,270, leaving the state with 731 active cases, he informed.

With 5,139 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 12,89,799, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,75,291, new cases 108, death toll 3290, discharged 171270, active cases 731, samples tested till date 12,89,799.

