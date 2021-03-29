Panaji, Mar 29 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 128 and reached 57,712 on Monday, while two patients died and 101 people got discharged during the day, an official said.

The toll in the state now stands at 828 and the recovery count is 55,455, leaving it with an active caseload of 1,429, he added.

With 1,457 samples being examined in Monday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,40,796.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 57,712, new cases 128, death toll 828, discharged 55,455, active cases 1429, samples tested till date 5,40,796.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)