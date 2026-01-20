Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 20 (ANI): The schedule for the special short revision of the electoral roll in connection with the upcoming by-election to the 56-Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency has been officially published, as per the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on Thursday. Copies of the draft voter list will be made available for public inspection at all designated locations, including every polling station within the 56-Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency, all Tehsil offices, the office of the Electoral Registration Officer (Divisional Magistrate), and the office of the District Election Officer (District Magistrate).

Also Read | Gold, Silver Prices Hit Record Highs on Multi Commodity Exchange As Global Tensions Push Investors to Safe Havens.

In addition, the draft electoral roll will also be accessible on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura.

The draft electoral roll will be published on January 22 (Thursday). The period for filing claims and objections will be from January 22 to February 12.

Also Read | Video Showing ‘9-Year-Old Girl With Baby’ Related To Infamous Kaithal Pregnancy Case? Unverified Claims Go Viral After SHO Geeta’s Clip Resurfaced.

The time period for disposal of claims and objections will be upto Saturday, January 21, and the final electoral roll will be published on January 28.

In connection with the revision process, the Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, held a meeting with representatives of all recognised political parties on January 17. During the meeting, the CEO briefed the political parties on the revision schedule and appealed for their cooperation to ensure a smooth, transparent process.

The Election Department has appealed to the general public to actively participate in the revision exercise and ensure that the names of all eligible voters are correctly included in the electoral roll for the base year January 1, 2026.

The department emphasised that public cooperation is essential to maintaining an accurate, error-free voter list ahead of the by-election. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)