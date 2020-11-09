Panaji, Nov 9 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 144 to reach 45,209 on Monday, while the toll touched 647 as four people succumbed to the infection, an official said.

He said 232 people for discharged during the day, taking the overall count of such cases to 42,678, leaving the state with 1,884 active cases.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 45,209, new cases 144, death toll 647, discharged 42,678, active cases 1,884, samples tested till date 3,14,183.

