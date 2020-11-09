Gurugram, Nov 9 (IANS) As the pollution level is at its peak across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Gurugram district administration on Monday launched a WhatsApp number (9717990677) for the Grievance Redressal Control Room of Haryana State Pollution Control Board and a toll free number (1800-180-1817) for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to report complaints about air pollution. Pollution Level in Delhi to Be in ‘Severe’ Category for Next 2 Days, Situation Likely to Improve Around November 13 Due to Easterly Winds, Says IMD.

These complaints will include putting garbage or debris in places other than the designated ones, construction activities without adopting preventive measures, information about polluting units, factories, unauthorised fuel uses and other elements violating the pollution norms across the district. A spokesperson of the district administration said that as the pollution level is increasing day by day, it is necessary to adopt measures to reduce environmental pollution by taking effective steps. Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Slips to 'Severe' Category in Several Areas of National Capital, Air Quality Deteriorates Due to Heavy Smog, View Pics.

"The administration has appealed to all the district residents to adopt measures to reduce pollution levels and also inform the district administration about those who are contributing in increasing the pollution levels in violation of the rules so that they can be punished as per the norms," the spokesperson said.He also informed that besides the above stated numbers, one can mail the complaints to cmc@mcg.gov.in or on the cleanliness app of the corporation.

