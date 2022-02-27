Panaji, Feb 27 (PTI) Goa on Sunday reported 20 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 2,45,001 and death to 3,801, an official said.

So far, 2,40,899 people have recovered from the infection, including 40 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 301, he said.

With 1,046 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 18,81,025, he added.

