Panaji, Nov 28 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,78,866 on Sunday with the detection of 27 cases, while the death of one patient took the toll to 3,382, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 1,75,211 after 28 people were discharged, leaving the state with an active tally of 273, he said.

With 1,791 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,40,655, he added.

