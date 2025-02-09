Panaji, Feb 9 (PTI) The number of international travellers to Goa is on the rise, with 4.67 lakh foreigners arriving in the coastal state last year against 4.52 lakh in 2023, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has said.

During the year 2020, a total of 3,00,193 international tourists arrived in Goa, but the number dropped to 22,128 in 2021, Khaunte said in a written reply tabled in the state assembly during its winter session held recently.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl, Shares Sex Assault Video on WhatsApp in Bhiwandi; 3 Including Another Minor Girl Arrested for Blackmail.

The year 2022 saw Goa again attracting foreign travellers with 1.69 lakh tourists arriving in the state, followed by a major serge in 2023 when 4.52 lakh international tourists visited the state, he said.

Last year, 4.67 lakh international tourists visited the coastal state, Khaunte said responding to a question by Goa Forward party MLA Vijai Sardesai.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 410 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam.

The foreign tourists arrived in Goa through chartered flights, international scheduled flights, cruises and domestic flights too, the minister added.

The two-day winter session of the state assembly was held on February 6 and 7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)