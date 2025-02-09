Devotees gather to take a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing 'MahaKumbh', in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): The ongoing Mahakumbh at Triveni Sangam continues to draw devotees from across the globe to witness and participate in one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

Devotees are flocking to the Mahakumbh Mela Kshetra to take a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam, experiencing the spiritual significance of this ancient and grand event.

Around 410 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, took holy dip together at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

CM Yadav and Rajasthan CM Sharma also greeted each other at Triveni Sangam after taking the holy dip together. Triveni Sangam is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj.

After the holy dip, CM Yadav told ANI, "Sangam has the blessings of Maa Ganga and Maa Yamuna and Prayagraj is the supreme place of all pilgrimages. So the pleasure of having a holy dip here is achieved after the virtues of many births. I prayed here for the wellness of Madhya Pradesh's people, especially for youth and fortune for every section of the society."

In a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Today, I took a dip with my wife at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj Mahakumbh and worshipped the flowing rivers. It filled me with the feeling of divinity. I wish that the flow of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati remains uninterrupted for eternity, and everyone be blessed."

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe.

The Mahakumbh will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

