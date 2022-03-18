Panaji, Mar 18 (PTI) Goa on Friday reported four COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 2,45,243, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,830, an official said.

So far, 2,41,349 people have been discharged post recovery, including 13 during the day, leaving Goa with an active caseload of 64, he added.

With 614 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in the state stood at 19,03,782, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,45,243, new cases 04, death toll 3830, discharged 241349, active cases 64, samples tested till date 1903782.

