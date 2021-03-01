Panaji, Mar 1 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 40 and reached 55,026 on Monday, while one person died and 62 recovered during the day, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 796 and the recovery count is 53,647, leaving it with an active caseload of 583, he added.

With 1,168 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests went up to 4,94,535, the official said.

