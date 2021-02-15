Panaji, Feb 15 (PTI) Goa on Monday reported 40 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 54,275, while two deaths pushed the toll to 781, a state Health department official said.

With 59 people being discharged after treatment during the day, the number of recoveries in Goa went up to 52,969, he said, adding the state is now left with 525 active cases.

With 1,220 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa went up to 4,73,449, he added.

