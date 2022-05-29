Panaji, May 29 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Mapusa in Goa for allegedly assaulting and robbing tourists from Maharashtra's Kolhapur, a police official said on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi told reporters Sachin Bharadwaj and Ashish Singh, both from Haryana, and Mukbarak Mulla from Calangute were held for assaulting and robbing tourists from Chandgad in Kolhapur.

"The victims said they were taken into a beauty parlour by the three accused on the pretext of showing them a restaurant. The trio then assaulted them and robbed gold ornaments. The incident took place on May 22," he said.

