Panaji, Apr 16 (PTI) Green patches will be created in urban areas across Goa to combat rising temperatures and air pollution, state minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of civic officials from across the coastal state, he said the municipal bodies have pledged to work towards creating vital green lungs across urban spaces.

Also Read | Hamirpur Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman, Out To Relieve Herself, Gang-Raped by 5 in UP Village.

“As part of this mission, specific locations will be identified and transformed into urban forests, helping combat rising temperatures and improve overall air quality,” he said.

Referring to the Portuguese-time garbage dump near Margao town in South Goa, the minister said that ‘Sonsodo' (the landfill) will be transformed into a thriving green landscape using the Miyawaki technique.

Also Read | Bihar Cylinder Blast: 4 Children Killed As Explosion of Multiple Cooking Gas Cylinders Triggered Fire in Muzaffarpur Village.

The Japanese Miyawaki technique is a method of growing dense, fast-growing, and native forests in small urban spaces.

“Additionally, vertical gardens will be developed to enhance urban greenery, with full support from the Urban Development and Forest Departments,” said the urban development minister.

He said periodic review meetings will be held to assess progress and steer the projects in the right direction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)