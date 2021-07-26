Panaji, Jul 26 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Power Minister Satyender Jain on Monday termed politicians in Goa "third class", inviting a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who said the remark is an "insult" to sons-of-soils like late Manohar Parrikar and Jack Sequeira.

Jain, while participating in a public debate with his Goa counterpart Nilesh Cabral here, said Goan politicians are "third class" and appealed to people to elect "first class" politicians during the Assembly elections, due next year.

Cabral and Jain debated on the AAP's promise of free electricity for up to 300 units if the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is voted to power in the next year's Assembly polls in Goa.

“AAP has always indulged in cheap politics through constant protests and theatrics. But to say Goans are third class politicians is an insult to great sons-of-the-soil like Bhausaheb Bandodkar, Jack Sequeira, Manohar Bhai Parrikar, Rajendra Arlekar or Shripad Bhau Naik,” CM Sawant tweeted.

“AAP is free to create hype for their political benefit but to come to Goa and insult our leaders is unacceptable,” he said in another tweet.

Parrikar had served as defence minister of the country and also chief minister of Goa. Sequeira was a prominent Goan politician and is widely considered to be the Father of the Opinion Poll, which led to the former union territory attaining statehood in 1987. Bandodkar was the first chief minister of Goa.

During his visit to Goa on July 14, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that each family in the coastal state will get up to 300 units of electricity free per month if AAP is voted to power in the state Assembly elections.

