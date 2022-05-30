New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted the people of Goa on their statehood day, saying the state's rich culture is a matter of pride for all Indians.

Goa, which was a part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu, was accorded statehood on this day in 1987.

Also Read | Elon Musk-Owned SpaceX To Soon Accept Dogecoin As Payment Option for Merchandise: Report.

"Greetings to all Goans on Goa Statehood Day! Home to some of India's most beautiful places, it has a rich eclectic culture that is a matter of pride for all Indians.

"It has made remarkable progress on development parameters. Best wishes for its continued progress and prosperity," Kovind tweeted.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Release Benefits Under PM CARES for Children Scheme Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)