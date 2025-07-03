Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister (Innovation, Digital Technology and Governance) Gokul Butail presented a rare autographed photograph of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday.

According to a release, the historic photograph was gifted to Butail by Surya Bose, the nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, during his recent visit to Hamburg, Germany.

Butail was part of the Indian delegation attending Hamburg India Week, an international platform aimed at strengthening Indo-German relations. During the event, he paid tribute to Netaji's enduring legacy and highlighted Hamburg's special connection to India's freedom movement.

In 1942, while in Germany during World War II, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose established the Free India Centre in Germany and formed the Indian Legion. During this period, Bose commissioned German composer Wilhelm Hellberg to arrange the first-ever orchestral and military band version of "Jana Gana Mana", which was composed and recorded in Hamburg. This rendition was adopted as the national song of the Azad Hind movement and was played at official events and military parades of the Indian Legion, and later adopted as the Indian National Anthem.

Hamburg thus holds the distinction of being the city where the Indian National Anthem was first musically arranged and performed, marking a profound cultural milestone in India's freedom struggle.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the Labour and Employment department to develop a dedicated website and mobile application to empower youth seeking employment opportunities abroad. This digital platform will compile comprehensive data on aspirants, ensuring better transparency, accessibility, and protection while facilitating secure overseas job opportunities.

According to a release, Chief Minister Sukhu said, "Youth of Himachal Pradesh are hardworking, honest and capable. The State Government is committed to helping them secure well-paying jobs abroad and protect them from potential exploitation"

Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) has received the license as a registered recruitment agency. He instructed HPSEDC to collaborate with certified training agencies to enhance the skill development of the state's youth in line with international job market requirements. (ANI)

