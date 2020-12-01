Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1 (ANI): Gold and foreign currency worth Rs 18.5 lakh in total were seized at Chennai International Airport on Sunday, according to the Chennai Customs Department.

The Chennai Customs Department tweeted, "239 gms of gold valued at Rs12 lakh that was concealed in slipper straps was seized from a pack arriving from Dubai by Flight No. EK544. Also, undeclared Saudi Riyals and US dollars valued at Rs 6.5 lakhs were seized from a pack that was departing to Dubai. The goods were seized in accordance to the Customs Act."

Also Read | IKEA to Invest Rs 5,000 Crore in UP, Will Open Around a Dozen Outlets in State.

On November 29, Chennai Air Customs officials seized 3.15 kilogram of gold worth Rs 1.57 crore from Chennai International Airport and arrested three accused in connection with the recovery.

Chennai Airport resumed operations on 26 November after Cyclone Nivar. (ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat MP Abhay Bhardwaj Passes Away; PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences to BJP Leader’s Family & Friends.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)