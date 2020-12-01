Gandhinagar, December 1: BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Abhay Bhardwaj succumbed to coronavirus in a Chennai hospital on Tuesday. With his death, Gujarat has lost two Rajya Sabha members within in a week, with veteran Congress leader and Treasurer Ahmed Patel succumbing on November 26. India News | Ahmed Patel's Role in Strengthening Congress Would Always Be Remembered: PM Modi.

A senior party leader from Rajkot and a lawyer by profession, Bhardwaj had been elected to the upper house of Parliament in July. Bhardwaj, after contracting the coronavirus, was initially admitted in Rajkot hospital's ICU ward for a month. But two months back he was shifted to a private hospital in Chennai owing to his failing condition. PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Death of Five People in Rajkot Fire Incident, Ensures All Possible Support From Administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Twitter."Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri AbhayvBhardwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad that we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends... Om Shanti," he posted.

