Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 (ANI): Foiling a smuggling bid, Hyderabad Customs seized gold worth Rs 16.5 lakh from two passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport who were coming from Dubai on Tuesday.

Based on passenger profiling, the Customs Air Intelligence team of Hyderabad Customs intercepted two passengers who arrived from Dubai by flight no EK-526 which landed at 8 am on Tuesday.

Also Read | German Minister to Meet with Climate Activist Group.

On searching the bags of the passengers, it was found that gold was concealed inside chocolates which were wrapped inside chocolate covers. A total of 13 small cut pieces of gold were found inside the chocolates carried in the carton box. The gold seized weighed around 269 gm having a value worth Rs 16.5 lakh.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

Also Read | Father's Name Can Be Removed From a Minor's Passport Under Different Circumstances, Says Delhi High Court; Directs Issuance of New Passport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)