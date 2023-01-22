Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department, on Sunday seized around 1978.89 grams of gold worth Rs 85 lakhs from a passenger at the Kochi airport.

The Customs department officials said that on the basis of profiling done by the officers of the AIU batch, one passenger was intercepted at the green channel who arrived from Kuwait in an Indigo's flight no. 6E-1758.

The passenger was identified as Abdul, a native of Malappuram.

During the examination of the said passenger, two rectangular-shaped packets containing gold in compound form, weighing 1978.89 grams were recovered and seized, the customs department said.

The passenger allegedly wrapped the contraband around his legs using black adhesive tapes, they said.

Further investigations are underway in the case. (ANI)

