Bargarh (Odisha) [India], June 5 (ANI): Three days after Balasore's triple train accident, a goods train derailed at a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company in Odisha's Bargarh on Monday morning.

The incident is however not connected with the Indian railway system and took place on a private track laid inside the ACC Cement plant near Bargarh.

According to sources, five bogies of a goods train derailed near Mendhapali of Bargarh district on Monday morning.

No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident, they said.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials said that the incident is not connected with the Indian railway system and was reported to be at a private narrow gauge line between Dungri Limestone Mines and Cement Plant of ACC in Bargarh.

"Some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. There is no role of Railways in this matter," the ECoR said in a statement.

More details awaited. (ANI)

