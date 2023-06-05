New Delhi, June 5: A goods train derailed on a private narrow gauge rail line in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday, days after a horrific three-train accident in Balasore led to 275 deaths.

Officials said five bogies of the train carrying limestone derailed when it was en route to Bargarh from Dunguri. No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, they said. Another Train Derails in Odisha Photos and Videos: Five Wagons of Private Company's Goods Train Derail in Bargarh Three Days After Balasore Train Accident.

Another Train Derails in Odisha:

#WATCH | Some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. There is no role of Railways in this matter: East Coast Railway pic.twitter.com/x6pJ3H9DRC — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

Officials said the incident happened inside a private siding. A private siding is owned by a company and its maintenance and operations are not done by the Railways. Another Train Derails in Odisha After Balasore Tragedy, Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Bargarh (See Pics and Videos).

Goods Train Derails in Bargarh:

There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and Cement Plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco all are private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railway system, the officials said, adding the incident occurred on this line early morning.

