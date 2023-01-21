Biswanath (Assam) [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday informed about the union government's plan to set up a modern floating jetty at the Biswanath Ghat soon.

"This will create a smooth platform to transport both cargo and passengers via waterways which in turn will transform the local economy," said the Union Waterways Minister in Biswanath.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "It gives me immense pleasure to share this news with you that the Union Government has drawn up plans to set up a modern floating jetty at the historic Biswanath Ghat. Once functional, this jetty will act as a catalyst of change and realisation of the vision of PM Narendra Modi about Transformation via Transportation. The rich history of the Biswanath Ghat - as a confluence of the spiritual, economic and social points of importance - will get a further boost. The new jetty will be instrumental for the smooth passage of passengers to commute as well as for the local economy to flourish as the farmers and traders will be able to transport and export our fantastic produce to the world market via waterways."

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Act East Policy has worked wonders for the economic revival of the region in the global trade map. By re-energising our traditional routes of trade via the river Brahmaputra, we have a tremendous opportunity to regain our glory as an important hub of trade in this part of the world," he added.

The Senior BJP leader also attended two party meetings at Biswanath and Tezpur today where he interacted with the party workers.

As the first person from the Northeast region to represent at the apex Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee, Sarbananda Sonowal was accorded a warm welcome by the party leaders and workers.

Sonowal expressed happiness at the heartfelt gesture by the party workers.

After interacting with the party workers about the work done to strengthen the organisation, Sonowal called upon the party workers to commit to the cause of nation-building with complete dedication.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior BJP leader, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Since the time of its birth, the BJP has always worked towards holistic development of the country with the utmost commitment. The sincere work of the party workers and love for the party by people across all sections of society has made it possible to become the largest political party in the world."

Sonowal mentioned that under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, the country is scaling new heights of development and progress which has further consolidated the love and support of the people for the party.

"We are fortunate to have a leader like Modi with whom we can work towards building our nation. We all know how the country was reduced to a non-performing nation with heights of corruption, nepotism, and inefficiency until 2014. Due to the lack of interest by successive governments towards the sincere development of the Northeast, the region was plagued by distress, violence, insurgency, corruption and hopelessness staring at every youth," he said.

Mentioning the BJP's historic mandate in 2014, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "With PM Modi's passionate and infectious dedication towards nation-building, the country has witnessed a rejuvenated growth trajectory that it has never experienced. With the tectonic policy change from Think to Act East, Modiji ensured that the development in Northeast India gets top priority as it is poised to act as the New Engine of growth in the new India. With his visionary mottos like 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', Modi has provided an opportunity to every person in this country to become an equal stakeholder in the development of this new India. This is a perfect example of good governance."

"Under his leadership, India has become not only a powerful country on the global stage but its renewed place as a country of immense importance can be experienced with the hosting of prestigious G20 meetings in Assam along with the rest of India. The vision of PM Modi ji is to make India an Atma Nirbhar Bharat by the end of the Amrit Kaal in 2047. With our sustained and sincere effort to this cause, we will be able to do this," he added, (ANI)

