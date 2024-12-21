India News | Government Prepares to Achieve Ambitious Target to Eliminate Tuberculosis by 2025: Union Health Minister

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, held a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of all States and Union Territories regarding the government's 100-day Intensified TB Elimination Campaign.

Agency News ANI| Dec 21, 2024 07:24 PM IST
India News | Government Prepares to Achieve Ambitious Target to Eliminate Tuberculosis by 2025: Union Health Minister
Union Health Minister JP Nadda in meeting with Chief Ministers and State health Ministers (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, held a meeting on Saturday with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of all States and Union Territories to discuss the government's 100-day Intensified TB Elimination Campaign.

According to an official release, Nadda urged the Chief Ministers to monitor the campaign's progress, engage other ministries and departments, and encourage the involvement of Members of Legislative Assemblies and Councils, as well as Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), to ensure community mobilisation.

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Sri Lankan Pirates Attack Fishermen in Sea, Rob Fishing Equipment Worth INR 3 Lakh; 6 Injured.

