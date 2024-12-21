India News | Government Prepares to Achieve Ambitious Target to Eliminate Tuberculosis by 2025: Union Health Minister

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, held a meeting on Saturday with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of all States and Union Territories to discuss the government's 100-day Intensified TB Elimination Campaign.

According to an official release, Nadda urged the Chief Ministers to monitor the campaign's progress, engage other ministries and departments, and encourage the involvement of Members of Legislative Assemblies and Councils, as well as Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), to ensure community mobilisation.

During the meeting, JP Nadda informed the Chief Ministers and State Health Ministers that states currently have a stock of TB medicines sufficient for almost two months. He stressed that the central government is actively working to ensure a consistent supply of tuberculosis (TB) medications across all states, aiming to maintain a stock sufficient to meet patient needs for at least six months.

This proactive strategy seeks to prevent potential shortages and guarantee uninterrupted access to essential medications for individuals undergoing treatment.

The Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, and Uttarakhand, along with health ministers from other states and Union Territories, also attended the meeting. (ANI)

