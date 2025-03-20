Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 20 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged the newly appointed youths in the State Government's Water Resources Department to stay committed to their responsibilities and serve with integrity and dedication.

He further stated that government service should not be viewed merely as a position, status, or financial support but as an opportunity to diligently fulfil one's assigned responsibilities with dedication.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration Implements Major Changes to H-1B Visa Program Starting March 20, Know How Will This Impact Indian Workers.

The Chief Minister was addressing the appointment letter distribution ceremony for youth recruited through the Work Assistant Class-3 examinations in the State Government's Water Resources Department.

On this occasion, appointment letters were presented to over 450 youth candidates in the presence of Water Resources Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Minister of State Mukesh Patel, and other dignitaries.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Rajasthan: Big Cat Kills Man Near Jawai Dam in Pali District.

While motivating the newly joined youths in Team Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized that with a positive mindset and constructive energy, they should diligently fulfil their duties and play a vital role in building a Viksit Gujarat for a Viksit Bharat @ 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Patel, while extending his wishes to the newly appointed youths on International Happiness Day, expressed his joy that this day has doubled the happiness in their lives.

He said that the state government has planned to fill vacant positions across various departments in a timely and efficient manner. For this purpose, the government has created a ten-year recruitment calendar, and in the year 2025, a phased process, including advertisements, will be carried out to fill an additional 600 Work Assistant positions.

While guiding the newly appointed Work Assistant youths, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of adopting a proactive approach. He encouraged them to listen attentively to individuals or applicants and resolve their concerns efficiently. Additionally, he highlighted that by collaborating as a team, they will not only accomplish their responsibilities effectively but also find joy and fulfilment in their work.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significant role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making agriculture prosper by ensuring robust water management and delivering water to every farm.

He stated that by actively participating in public campaigns such as the "Catch the Rain" initiative for water conservation, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" for environmental preservation, and cleanliness drives, the youth can contribute significantly throughout their service tenure and help fulfil the vision of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas."

While extending his best wishes to the newly appointed candidates, Water Resources Minister Shri Kunvarji Bavaliya stated that inspired by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the water of Narmada River has reached every corner of the state, including Kutch, through initiatives like the Sujalam Sufalam Yojana and various pipeline projects. He further added that the expansion of the Water Resources Department team will strengthen the state's irrigation infrastructure.

Addressing the newly appointed Work Assistants, the Minister stated that they will be directly engaging with the farmers of the state. He stressed the importance of fostering a friendly rapport with farmers and ensuring the prompt resolution of their concerns, regardless of scale. Furthermore, he underscored their crucial role in maintaining the state's dams to strengthen the irrigation system, ensuring a steady water supply even to farmers in remote areas. He urged them to carry out this responsibility with unwavering dedication and integrity.

Welcoming everyone at the ceremony, Minister of State for Water Resources Shri Mukesh Patel stated that water is the lifeline of humanity. He reaffirmed the Gujarat government's commitment to preserving every drop and ensuring access to clean drinking and irrigation water for all through various water resources.

Expressing confidence in the newly appointed youth, he highlighted their role in enhancing water conservation efforts by utilizing advanced technology.

The event was attended by MLA of Gandhinagar North, Rita Patel, Chairman of Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board, Shri Tushar Dholakia, Secretary of the Water Resources Department, PC Vyas, Chief Engineer MD Patel, along with officials of the Water Resources Department, newly appointed candidates, along with their families. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)