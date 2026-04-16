Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a series of multi-purpose buildings at the Lok Bhawan campus.

According to a press release, these upcoming buildings will incorporate a range of essential facilities. The first building will house an integrated dispensary, including Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic, and Allopathic treatment units.

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The second building will feature an information complex along with a cafeteria, the third will accommodate the Public Works Department office, and the fourth will be designated for the Horticulture Department. All the structures will be developed in accordance with traditional hill architecture, reinforcing the region's cultural identity, said the release.

On the occasion, the Governor stated, "The construction of these new buildings will enable multiple services to be available at a single location within the Lok Bhawan complex, making the functioning more streamlined and efficient." He noted that this will not only benefit employees but also ensure that the general public receives improved and quicker services. Integrated facilities will help save time and resources while enhancing overall efficiency.

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The Governor further emphasised that the project uniquely blends modern technology with the state's cultural and traditional heritage. He expressed confidence that these multi-purpose buildings will strengthen the spirit of public service and contribute to the effective and efficient execution of administrative work.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The development of this multi-purpose infrastructure at the Lok Bhawan complex is a significant step towards strengthening good governance and service delivery."

As per the release, he added that having multiple departments and facilities within a single campus will improve administrative coordination and ensure faster, high-quality services for citizens.

He also highlighted that constructing these buildings in line with traditional hill architecture will not only promote the state's cultural identity but also encourage the use of local resources and support local artisans. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)