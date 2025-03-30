Lucknow, Mar 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Yogi Adityanath on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel has extended her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all people of the state, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr," said a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

The governor wished everyone happiness and prosperity stating this festival of Eid gives the message of brotherhood, love and social unity.

She appealed to help the poor and needy on this occasion so that happiness comes in their lives too and we can move towards a strong, prosperous society, the statement added.

Echoing similar sentiments, the chief minister said the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr brings a message of happiness and harmony.

This festival of happiness strengthens social unity and enhances the feeling of mutual brotherhood. This festival gives the message of peace and harmony, he added.

Adityanath said that everyone should take a pledge on the occasion of Eid to further strengthen harmony and social harmony, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"The moon is thin, today is Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone!" he said in a post on X in Hindi.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati in her message said "hearty congratulations" on the occasion of Eid and "best wishes for a better life for all, which is guaranteed in the Indian Constitution of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar".

"Everyone must contribute in maintaining the tradition of mutual harmony, brotherhood, cordiality, restraint and tolerance so that equitable development is possible in the country and the life of all countrymen can be happy and prosperous of 'good days' ('achhe din') and they can be proud of it by becoming its partners," she added.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the moon was sighted on Sunday evening.

