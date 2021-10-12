New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The government is looking to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras to 10,000 across the country by March 2024, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Tuesday.

As on October 10, 2021, the number of Janaushadhi Kendras has increased to 8,366 covering 736 districts in the country, it added.

"The government has set a target to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,000 by March 2024. The product basket of PMBJP comprises of 1,451 drugs and 240 surgical instruments," Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizer said in a statement.

Medicines available under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) are priced around 50 per cent-90 per cent less than that of branded medicines, the ministry said.

"In the current financial year, i.e., 2021-22 till 10.10.2021, BPPI (Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India) has made sales of Rs. 431.65 crore which led to savings of approximately Rs 2,500 crore to the citizens," it added.

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India, the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, under the aegis of Department of Pharmaceuticals celebrated “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” on October 10, 2021, at 750 locations covering all states and UTs, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers had organised a week-long gamut of activities to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav during October 4-10.

