New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra said on Tuesday the government has made sustained efforts to simultaneously focus on capital expenditure, job creation and productivity enhancement while also striving for inclusive development and effective delivery of benefits.

Speaking at the inauguration of diamond jubilee event of Delhi School of Economics here, the senior bureaucrat, an alumnus of the noted institute, said the government at the same time has made conscious efforts for macroeconomic stability, the bedrock on which medium-term growth depends.

Inflation is under control, public debt ratios have stabilised and foreign currency reserves are higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

He noted that India's growth rate of 3.5 per cent during the 1950-1980 period led to the expression like "Hindu rate of growth" and some of the developments in the 1970s and 1980s like severe drought, food shortage and oil price increase led to a crisis situation.

Mishra said the DSE was full of wide-ranging debates those days on how to increase the growth momentum. The intellectual debates at the DSE in the 1960s and 1970s were possibly unique and very stimulating even by global standards, he said.

"Today, we are at another inflection point. The post-Covid world is going to be totally different from what it was before. Complex issues for economy and society are emerging. There is a powerful wave of disruption and change that is sweeping the world. Technology is changing everything and at a pace never seen before," he said.

Mishra batted for creating policy environment that encourages increased capital formation, both private and public, increased employment opportunities, higher total factor productivity so as to maximise output from various factors of production, appropriate use of new technology, and inclusive approach and effective delivery.

In 2014, he noted, India's economy was hobbled by the "twin balance sheet" problem and banks were overwhelmed with high non-performing assets.

"Stressed assets on bank balance sheets were subjected to rigorous 'recognise, resolve, recapitalise' regimen. With decisive and persistent efforts, the results are now evident. The NPAs of banks have come to manageable levels, private sector balance sheets are the cleanest in years," he said.

Credit growth in 2022-23 surged to almost 15 per cent, the strongest in close to a decade, confirming that the financial sector is back on track and all these set the stage for the next private investment cycle, he said, noting that the capital expenditure of the central government budget has risen to Rs 10 lakh crore in the current budget from just Rs 1.87 lakh crore in 2013-14.

The speed and scale of transformation can be seen from data relating to construction of highways, rural roads, renewable energy projects, number of broadband connections and so on, he said.

The transformational Goods and Services Tax has enhanced the tax base, reduced compliances, ensured the free flow of goods and services across states and also led to formalisation of the economy.

The faceless assessment of income tax has created greater transparency, ease of living and better tax compliance, he added.

Around 40,000 unnecessary compliances have been eliminated and more than 1400 archaic laws have been repealed, Mishra said.

In service sector, he said, increased digitisation and India's leadership in Information Technology and attractiveness as an offshore destination has meant that software and IT-enabled service exports have boomed, growing from USD 200 billion in 2018-19 to USD 320 billion in 2022-23. More than 1,700 global corporate centres now exist in India increasingly seen as the "office of the world," he said.

While taking measures to promote economic growth, the Government of India is conscious of the need for an inclusive approach and effective delivery, he said.

The approach is of saturation – covering all those who are deserving – rather than an entitlement approach. The goal is that every Indian should have access to basic facilities, he said citing 'Swachh Bharat' campaign for cleanliness, 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' for housing, 'Jal Jeevan Mission' for drinking water, 'Ayushman Bharat' for health insurance among others.

The Delhi School of Economics and also the Delhi University must adopt global benchmarks and strive for excellence not only in India but in the world, he said.

It may be worthwhile for the DSE to analyse its performance, profile, and role during the first 25 years of its existence, during the next 25 years and during the last 25 years, he said, urging the institute to envision its role and contributions during the 'Amrit Kaal'. It may also prepare a roadmap to become a global leader in research and policy analysis, he added.

