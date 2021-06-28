Noida (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) A 55-year-old government official has been arrested for allegedly trying to run his car over an on-duty Noida Traffic Police personnel, officials said on Monday.

Accused Ajay Singhal, who works at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), had allegedly parked his car on the road while his son bought vegetables near the Khoda Tiraha in Sector 58 police station area on Sunday evening.

“While his Maruti Swift Dzire was on the road, I saw a motorcycle coming on the wrong lane and took out my mobile phone to take his picture. Wrong lane driving and illegal parking are a very common offence in Khoda area,” the traffic police constable who lodged the complaint told PTI.

“Next I saw the car speeding towards me from which I had a narrow escape. The car driver, Ajay Singhal, was outraged as he thought I was taking his picture with his car parked on the road and that's why he tried to run me over,” the constable, who was in his duty uniform at the time, said.

Later, Singhal had an argument with the traffic police personnel, who immediately called for back-up around 7 pm and the accused was held, according to officials.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the accused, who had parked his car illegally on the road, also assaulted the constable during the argument and has been arrested.

“He informed that he is a government official so the police, according to the due process, are informing his office also about the matter,” Singh said.

The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving on a public way), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharging duty), 307 (attempted murder), among others, the police said.

