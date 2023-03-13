New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The civil aviation ministry on Monday said 149 passengers have been placed in the 'No Fly List' from 2020 till date as per the recommendations of the respective internal committee constituted by the airlines concerned.

Besides, the ministry said that it was not considering framing new guidelines for flights to prevent disputes between passengers and airlines.

"During the last three years, from 2020 till date, 149 passengers have been placed in the 'No Fly List' for a period, as per the recommendations of the respective Internal Committee constituted by the airline. In last three years, no such case has been revoked," Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

To another query on whether the government is considering framing new guidelines for air flights for the citizens so that human rights abuses and disputes between passengers and airlines can be prevented, he replied in the negative.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has put in place norms norma pertaining to handling of unruly/disruptive passengers in order to ensure safety of the aircraft/persons/property on board and maintain good order & discipline on board the aircraft.

"In the last two years since 2021 including current year, a total of 139 incidents of unruly behaviour were reported to DGCA by various airlines. No gender wise classification of incidents is maintained by DGCA," Singh said in a separate written reply.

According to the minister, there were 46 aircraft accidents in the country from 2018-2022.

