Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) The government will set up a high-level multi-disciplinary committee to strengthen aviation safety in the wake of the Air India plane crash.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. There were 242 people onboard the plane.

Also Read | EPFO Settles Nearly 50% of Claims Within 3 Days; to Rise Limit of Automated Claims Settlement to INR 5 Lakh From Existing INR 1 Lakh.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"Additionally, the government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Not Contract Killing, Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Alleged Lover Raj Kushwaha Masterminded Whole Thing: SP Vivek Syiem.

"The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future," Naidu, who visited the crash site, said in a post on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)