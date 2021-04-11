Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the state government will be forced to impose strict measures if people neglect following COVID-19 protocols.

He said the second wave of the coronavirus infection and the rising number of cases in the state are a matter of great concern.

Gehlot said the state government is constantly taking tough decisions to curb the spread of the virus. Despite this, if there is negligence in following COVID protocols, then it will be forced to opt for stricter measures.

He said this time the danger of the infection is also visible in the villages and the mutant strain of the virus is more deadly than before.

Gehlot said people must ensure adherence to protocols such as maintaining a two-yard distance with each other and wearing face masks and sought the cooperation of all sections of the society, including public representatives, social workers and religious leaders, in fighting the challenge.

The chief minister was interacting with public representatives and officials and employees at the panchayat level regarding the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme and the pandemic.

He said while his government wants to win the battle against the coronavirus with the best management, it is also launching ambitious schemes such as the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme, which will free people from the huge expenses and worries of treatment.

Gehlot said Rajasthan is the first state in the country to bring such a plan. Under the scheme, the government will bear the premium of National Food Security, Socio-Economic Census-2011, small and marginal farmers and contract workers to provide cashless insurance up to Rs five lakh.

