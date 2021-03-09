COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage in Rajasthan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Report

New Delhi, March 9: A report by a famous news channel claiming that there is a shortage of coronavirus vaccines in the state of Rajasthan is going viral on the social media platforms. The report states, 'Rajasthan to run out of COVID-19 vaccines by Tomorrow.' It adds that the Ashok Gehlot government has send an SOS message to the centre in this regard. The fake report claims that Rajasthan is facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines at present. Viral WhatsApp Message Claims COVID-19 Vaccine Charge For Next Phase of Vaccination is Around Rs 500; PIB Fact Check Terms it 'Misleading.'

Debunking the fake claim, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau has found out that the report is fake. PIB further clarified that there is no shortage of coronavirus vaccine in Rajasthan. It also shared a Press Release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stating that the state has been supplied with 37.61 lakh doses of COVID-19 and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till Monday night. COVID-19 Vaccine Turning Patients into Zombies? Fact-Check Proves Viral Image is Morphed.

Fact Check by PIB:

NDTV has reported that there is a shortage of #COVID19 Vaccine doses in Rajasthan.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. There is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan at present. Read Here: https://t.co/Jl7ToRdoon pic.twitter.com/jNA7wloSp6 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 9, 2021

Government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned people for false and misleading information. It has also warned people against such fake news. People are advised to verify such information with the relevant government authorities. They should only rely on official government sources and notifications for any such information.

Fact check

Claim : A report by a famous news channel claims that Rajasthan is facing shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB reveals that the claim is fake and Rajasthan is not running out of COVID-19 vaccine stock. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2021 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).