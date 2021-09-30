Srinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the government will do everything to brand Jammu and Kashmir as an international tourist destination.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 37-Year-Old Tailor Marries Minor Girl From Coimbatore, Sexually Assaults Her; Arrested.

Interacting with tourism stakeholders at the SKICC here as part of the Centre's outreach programme, Reddy reaffirmed the commitment of the Union government towards the promotion of Jammu and Kashmir's rich cultural heritage worldwide.

"The central government will do everything in their domain to brand the region as an international tourist destination," he said during the interaction.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2021 Declared on Official Wesbite cbseresults.nic.in, Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Reddy discussed various avenues pertinent to tourism in the region of Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted the importance of promotion and campaigning of the Union Territory as a tourism destination in India and across the globe.

The stakeholders, including tourist trade and travel, houseboat associations, shikarawalas, hoteliers among others, put forth their demands and issues being faced by them before the minister, an official spokesperson said.

The stakeholders sought direct flights from different cities of the country, including Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, to Srinagar, the spokesperson said.

He said they also demanded insurance cover in case of losses, development of new and virgin tourist destinations, better mobile connectivity at tourism places, renovation of old hotels at tourism destinations like Pahalgam, and Gulmarg among others.

The minister assured them that all genuine issues would be taken up at the central government level for early resolution, the spokesperson said.

Reddy said Jammu and Kashmir being a tourism destination remains top priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who always pushes his Cabinet for the development of the Union Territory, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)