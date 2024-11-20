New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda said that the government is working relentlessly to ensure people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) get due medical care. He was speaking at the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition at Thyagaraj Sports Complex on Wednesday. This event celebrates the spirit of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

JP Nadda said, "Government of India is working relentlessly in this regard. People with IDD face difficulty in healthcare. They often do not get appropriate healthcare and support, resulting to a poor health outcome. In order to ensure that the people of IDD get due medical care, we need to upgrade the skills of the healthcare professionals so that they are not only competent in feeding physical symptoms, but also skilled in addressing specific needs of individuals with IDD. The professionals need to be trained."

"Medical professionals need to be trained in areas such as understanding their unique health concerns, communicating effectively through simplified language use of assistive devices or nonverbal cues, empathy and commitment to understand special needs of the patients, we must recognize the invaluable role of the family members, caregivers and the support organizations who tirelessly work to ensure that the voice of the people with IDD is heard," he said.

"Your dedication drives change and your partnership is essential to build a more inclusive and accessible and equitable healthcare system. I appreciate the remarkable work being done by Special Olympics and Golisano Foundation," he added.

A moment of pride and inspiration unfolded at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex on Tuesday as India hosted the first-ever Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce & Bowling Competition. This historic event celebrates the abilities, resilience, and spirit of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The competition, running until November 22, brings together 81 exceptional athletes from 12 nations, showcasing their talents in Bocce and Bowling. Notably, this marks Bowling's competitive debut in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Jindal, Member of Parliament, expressed his admiration for the participants:

"Today, we celebrate not only the inauguration of this competition but also the dedication and perseverance of these young athletes. As Swami Vivekananda said, 'Believe in yourself, and the world will be at your feet.' These remarkable individuals inspire us with their courage and remind us that true strength lies in overcoming challenges with grace." (ANI)

