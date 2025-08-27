Mhow (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday commended the Navy's performance during Operation Sindoor, where it effectively maintained strategic positions in the Arabian Sea.

He also mentioned the recent commissioning of INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri, which will bolster the Navy's capabilities.

Speaking at Ran Samwad 2025, a tri-service seminar at the Army War College in Mhow, he said, "During Operation Sindoor, the way our Navy maintained strategic positions, which limited the enemy's movement completely in the Arabian Sea. Our Navy's presence in the Indian Ocean ensures the complete security of our maritime borders. Our government is also fully prepared to strengthen and enhance the Navy. Just yesterday, witnessed the commissioning of INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri in our navy. According to the changing world and changing technology, such numerous infrastructures are not only being included in the Navy but are also strengthening it."

Notably, the Indian Navy on Tuesday simultaneously commissioned the latest multi-mission stealth frigates INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri at the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The ceremony was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This marks the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants, constructed at two different shipyards, commissioned simultaneously, underscoring the growing maritime importance of India's eastern seaboard.

Udaygiri and Himgiri are follow-on ships of the Project 17 (Shivalik) class frigates. Both frigates were designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB), and notably, Udaygiri is the 100th ship designed by the WDB, marking a milestone in five decades of indigenous warship design.The Ministry of Defence said that both these vessels incorporate significant improvements in design, stealth, weapon and sensor systems and are capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions in Blue Water conditions.

Udaygiri, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL), Mumbai, and Himgiri, constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, showcase the nation's growing shipbuilding prowess, as well as, the synergy between India's premier defence shipyards.

Udaygiri also holds the distinction of being the fastest ship of her class to be delivered post-launch, a result of the modular construction methodology adopted by Indian shipyards, according to the ministry.

Upon commissioning, the two frigates will join the Eastern Fleet, strengthening India's ability to safeguard its maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised the need for the Indian military to adapt to changing technologies and global circumstances, highlighting recent initiatives aimed at modernising the armed forces.

Singh noted that the army has taken steps to form new units, including the Rudra Brigade, ShaktiBaan Regiment, Divyastra Battery, Drone Platoon, and Bhairav Battalion, to enhance its capabilities.

"When I talk about changing technology and the changing world, it becomes very necessary that we also adapt our forces according to the changing world. For this, I have been told that our army has taken the initiative for the formation of Rudra Brigade, ShaktiBaan Regiment, Divyastra Battery, Drone Platoon and Bhairav Battalion. This is a matter of great happiness because all these things have undoubtedly become very necessary, keeping the future in mind," said Singh.

Singh praised the army's initiatives, stating they are essential for the future. He emphasised that the government is committed to strengthening the military with cutting-edge technology.

Singh highlighted the Indian Air Force's ongoing modernisation, including the induction of long-range missiles and Next Generation Beyond Visual Range (NGBVR) weapons. The Counter-UAS Grid is also being strengthened to counter the growing use of drones.

"The Indian Air Force is also continuously strengthening itself by inducting everything from long-range missiles to Next Generation Beyond Visual range weapons. The Counter UAS Grid is being further strengthened in view of the increasing use of Drones. Besides, whether it's procurement or policy-related changes, we are always moving forward in the direction of strengthening our forces...," said the Defence Minister.

The Ministry of Defence has declared 2025 as the "Year of Reforms" to transform India's defence forces. The initiative aims to enhance jointness -- Improve coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force through integrated theatre commands.- Emerging Technologies: Focus on advancements in cyber and space domains, artificial intelligence, machine learning, hypersonics, and robotics; simplified acquisition -- Streamline defence acquisition processes to facilitate quicker procurement and capability development and public-private partnerships to foster collaboration between the defence sector and civil industries to promote innovation and production capabilities. (ANI)

