New Delhi, August 27: In a dramatic and high-risk rescue operation, the Indian Army Aviation on Wednesday evacuated stranded civilians and CRPF personnel from a building surrounded by raging floodwaters at Madhopur Headworks in Punjab. The rescue was launched at dawn under extremely challenging conditions, with the structure already on the verge of collapse due to continuous rain and the rising Ravi River.

In a post on X, the Indian Army described the operation as a daring feat of courage and precision in a post writing, "Indian Army Aviation undertook a high-risk helicopter rescue operation, evacuating stranded civilians and #CRPF personnel from a building surrounded by raging floodwaters and at imminent risk of collapse at Madhopur Headworks, #Punjab. Braving challenging weather and rapidly rising waters, the team’s swift and fearless response ensured every life was brought to safety. At dawn today, Army Aviation helicopters were launched for a rescue mission that tested nerves, skill and determination." Punjab Flood: Indian Army Rescues 22 CRPF Personnel, 3 Civilians Stranded on Dam in Pathankot (Watch Video).

"Despite dangerous flying conditions, Army pilots brought their helicopter down on a building that was already on the verge of collapse — a feat demanding the highest level of flying skills and unmatched bravery. Risking their own lives, the soldiers ensured that every single stranded person was lifted to safety. In a chilling reminder of what was at stake, the very building on which the helicopter had landed gave way shortly after the evacuation, highlighting the timely and decisive rescue efforts. Any Mission, Any Time, Any Where," the Army said. Punjab Flood: Incessant Rains in Jammu and Kashmir Cause Waterlogging in Pathankot; Authorities Prepare Evacuation Centre.

Indian Army Aviation Rescues Stranded Civilians and CRPF Personnel

#WATCH | In a swift and daring operation, the Indian Army Aviation evacuated 22 CRPF personnel along with three civilians who had been stranded near Madhopur Headworks (Punjab) since yesterday. At 6 AM today, Army Aviation helicopters were launched to carry out the rescue despite… pic.twitter.com/XcoLxiHjzf — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

The flooding followed a breach of the Ravi River's banks in the Lakhanpur area of Kathua, triggered after all gates of the Ranjit Sagar Dam were opened due to dangerously high water levels caused by relentless rainfall. Meanwhile, the infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir has been severely impacted in many places. A bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot highway collapsed, cutting off a key route, while shooting stones blocked the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Communication services across the Kashmir Valley were disrupted due to damaged networks, worsening the situation for residents already coping with power outages and flooding.

