Mumbai, August 27: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a married woman and her lover were allegedly assaulted and thrown into a well. Police officials said that the woman's family members thrashed her and her paramour after they were caught meeting. Later, the family members threw the duo into a well in Maharashtra's Nanded district. The alleged incident occurred on Monday afternoon, August 25.

According to a report in PTI, the woman's body has been recovered, while a search has been launched to recover the man's body. During the investigation, cops found that the deceased woman got married about a year ago. On the day of the incident, the woman's paramour, a resident of Borjunni village, went to meet her in Golegaon village. ‘I Won’t Speak Marathi, What Will You Do?’: Nanded Toilet Attendant Slapped and Forced to Apologise by MNS Workers for Not Speaking Marathi; Video Goes Viral.

However, the couple was caught red-handed at her residence. After this, the woman's in-laws called her family members and handed the duo over to them. A police official said that the couple, the deceased woman and her lover, were allegedly beaten by her family members en route to Borjunni and thrown into a well in the Kakrala area under the Umri police station limits.

Officials also said that the woman's father, uncle and grandfather were allegedly involved in the killings. After the incident, the deceased's father reached the police station claiming that he was the one who killed his daughter and her paramour. However, police investigation revealed that the deceased woman's uncle and grandfather were also involved in the incident. Maharashtra: Man Digs Up Newly Built Road With Bare Hands in Nanded, Video Goes Viral.

While the police are ascertaining the age of the victims, they have detained the woman's father, grandfather and uncle. Meanwhile, an investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

