Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who launched the 'Grama One' programme recently to take government services to the doors of the rural masses in 3,026 Gram Panchayats of 12 districts, held a video conference on Saturday with Deputy Commissioners and 'Grama One' operators to review their functioning, said a press release.

CM Bommai sought details on their work, experience, the hiccups they are facing and other aspects of their functioning during the interaction which went on for over an hour. 'Grama One' is not a power centre, Bommai said and reminded them of their responsibilities.

Many youths who participated in the interaction as the 'Grama One' operators expressed their happiness as it ended their unemployment and gave them an opportunity to work in their own village.

Physically challenged 'Grama One' operators Sanjeeva Kanavalli of Haveri and Suresh of Ballari district were profuse in their appreciation of the government's programme as it avoided the hardship of going around government offices for the physically challenged to get various government services.

As the 'Grama One' centres would work from 8 am to 8 pm people could submit their petitions before heading to or on return from their offices and other works. It would be of great help for the rural populace, said Basavaraj Pujari of Belagavi.

A young woman from Tumakuru said that 'Grama One' has eliminated people's dependence on middlemen to get government services.

The Operators drew the Chief Minister's attention to the computer server problem and other hitches for their functioning. Bommai instructed the officials to resolve the issues immediately.

The Chief Minister exhorted the operators to live up to the expectations as the success of the programme depended on their service.

Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, 'Grama One' programme director Deepthi Aditya Kanade and other officials were present. (ANI)

