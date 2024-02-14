Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said that the grant under Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana will be increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per beneficiary annually from April, this year. The CM said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is working diligently for the safety, respect, and dignity of women.

Addressing the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Samaroh organized on the fertilizer factory premises on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, the CM Yogi said, "In 2014, PM Modi launched the "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao" campaign to ensure the safety, respect, and self-reliance of women. Only when daughters are protected and educated, can they contribute to the country and society."

He emphasized that a daughter contributes to the advancement of the entire family, adding that several schemes are being implemented at the central and state levels today to save and empower daughters. On this occasion, he also inaugurated 91 development projects costing Rs 252 crore.

CM Yogi mentioned that after becoming the Chief Minister for the first time in 2017, he launched the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which facilitates education of a girl child right from her birth till graduation. He said that the government has provided Rs. 15,000 to more than 17 lakh daughters annually through this scheme so far. This amount will be increased to Rs. 25,000 from April.

He said that under the "Mukhyamnatri Samuhik Vivah Yojana", the state government has conducted three lakh marriages since 2017, spending Rs. 51,000 per couple, out of which Rs. 35,000 are sent to the bride's account. "It's heartening to see that children from both poor and affluent families are participating in the 'Samuhik Vivah Samaroh'", he stated.

Chief Minister Yogi emphasised that marriage, as a timeless tradition, serves as the cornerstone of responsible households, nurturing and perpetuating ancestral legacies through generations. "It intricately intertwines with the very fabric of the universe, symbolizing the cyclical nature of life itself," he said.

Acknowledging the prevalence of distortions in this sacred institution over time, the Chief Minister highlighted the grave injustices perpetrated against women, including abhorrent practices such as child marriages, dowry, divorces and female foeticide. These practices, he lamented, not only undermine the dignity of women but also contravene the principles of humanity and respect.

The Chief Minister urged people to pledge to not participate in child marriages, not to give or take dowry, and to put an end to practices like divorce forever.

Affirming the government's unwavering commitment to women's welfare, Chief Minister Yogi underscored the pivotal role played by women self-help groups in promoting safety, dignity, and self-reliance among women. He lauded the proactive measures taken to empower women, including the allocation of houses under the PM Awas Yojana and the conferment of land ownership rights through the PM Swamitva Yojana, with a significant focus on enhancing women's participation and ownership.

As the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami dawned, heralding the worship of Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of wisdom and intellect, Chief Minister Yogi invoked her blessings for the successful accomplishment of all endeavors. He extolled the sanctity of the holy festival, celebrating the inexorable march of nature towards its zenith of beauty and vitality.

In a heartwarming gesture, Chief Minister Yogi extended heartfelt congratulations to the thousand couples embarking on the sacred journey of marital bliss. He wished them a prosperous and harmonious life filled with love and companionship, underscoring the significance of this joyous occasion.

In a symbolic gesture of support and encouragement, CM Yogi presented certificates and gift-shagun kits to ten newlyweds, symbolizing the government's commitment to fostering love, unity, and social cohesion within the community. As the ceremony unfolded, imbued with the spirit of celebration and camaraderie, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his unwavering resolve to usher in an era of progress, development, and prosperity for all citizens of Uttar Pradesh.

Amidst the jubilant festivities, a palpable sense of optimism and hope permeated the air, as the collective aspirations of a brighter future found expression in the union of a thousand souls, bound by the timeless bonds of love and commitment. MP Ravikishan Shukla also spoke on the occasion. (ANI)

