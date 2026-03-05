Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Expressing gratitude after being nominated as the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh, 48-year-old Congress leader and Kangra District Congress Committee president Anurag Sharma said the decision reflects the party leadership's commitment to recognising grassroots workers.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla on Thursday, a day after celebrating his birthday, Sharma said the opportunity given to an ordinary party worker like him was a matter of great pride and responsibility.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Address Post-Budget Webinar on Agriculture on March 6.

"For me this is a very big moment. Our party president Mallikarjun Kharge ji, our leader Rahul Gandhi ji, and my guide and the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ji, along with the party high command, have shown trust in a worker who has been active in student politics for nearly 15 years through NSUI, Youth Congress and the Pradesh Congress Committee," Sharma said.

He described the nomination as a blessing and expressed gratitude to his spiritual deity.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: 17-Year-Old Girl Killed As Massive Blaze Erupts at Rithala's Bangali Basti; FIR Registered (Watch Videos).

"It is a matter of great honour that a worker like me has been allowed to file nomination for the Rajya Sabha. I bow before Baba Bholenath, my revered deity, for this blessing," he said.

Sharma said that after the scrutiny process, if he gets the opportunity to represent Himachal Pradesh in the Upper House, he will raise issues concerning the state and its people.

"After the scrutiny tomorrow, if I get the opportunity, I will raise every issue concerning the interests of Himachal Pradesh. As a young representative, I will speak about youth issues, employment opportunities and the needs of our tourism-dependent state," he said.

Highlighting the importance of tourism for Himachal Pradesh, Sharma said he would work towards raising the state's concerns before the central government.

"Himachal Pradesh is primarily a tourism state and tourism creates employment and self-employment opportunities. Raising the voice of Himachal before the central government will be a major responsibility," he said.

Sharma also said he would raise the issue of the Revenue Deficit Grant.

"Our Revenue Deficit Grant has been stopped and I will raise this issue strongly in the Rajya Sabha," he added.

Responding to remarks made by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, who had expressed disappointment over not being nominated, the Rajya Sabha nominee said he respects the senior leader and does not wish to comment further.

"He is a very senior leader of the party. I do not have much information about his statement," Sharma said.

However, he said his own journey reflects the vision of Rahul Gandhi to promote grassroots leadership within the party.

"It is Rahul Gandhi ji's vision that under the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' I was made the district president. From the very day I was appointed, I started visiting every assembly segment in the district and meeting people. This shows that if a normal worker can get such an opportunity, others can also rise through the organisation," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)