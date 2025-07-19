Noida, Jul 19 (PTI) A second-year student of a private university in Greater Noida hanged herself in her hostel room, police said.

The incident took place Friday night, and a case has been filed at the Knowledge Park Police Station in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police have arrested two staffers of Sharda University, where she studied, in connection with the death, an officer said.

Jyoti Sharma was a BDS student and hailed from Gurugram, he said.

"Two staff members from the management of the university have been arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by the family members of the student," Additional DCP, Greater Noida, Sudhir Kumar, said.

The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added.

