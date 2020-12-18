New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The greenfield airport being built in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar has been named Noida International Airport, an official statement said on Friday.

The logo of the airport shows a Sarus Crane, the state bird of Uttar Pradesh, in flight.

"The name and logo were finalised in the presence of Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath," the statement by Zurich Airport International AG, which won the contract to build the airport last November.

The airport site in Jewar is around 70 kms from Delhi.

Zurich Airport International AG received the security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs to develop the Noida International Airport in May this year.

Last week, the Swiss developer selected a consortium of four companies from Norway, England and India to design the airport.

The first phase of the airport is expected to be ready by 2024.

