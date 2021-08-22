Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Militants on Sunday hurled a grenade towards the residence of a sarpanch in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no casualty in the explosion, officials said.

At about 9:55 PM, militants threw a grenade towards the residence of sarpanch Narinder Kour at Shakwara in Kreeri area of the north Kashmir district, they said.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh To Felicitate Service Olympians Including Tokyo Olympics 2020 Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra at Army Sports Institute in Pune on August 23.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the explosion, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)