Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) The public grievance system at the West Bengal Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has been conferred with the Digital India Platinum Award by Skoch Foundation, a senior official said on Friday.

There were 4,800 nominations in the category and out of that, the state won the award, he said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Reports 336 New COVID-19 Positive Cases, 3 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

The award was a recognition to the West Bengal government's unique initiative of the public grievances management model -- a comprehensive system for effective management, monitoring and redressal of all grievances addressed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said.

Its our government's resolve for a responsive and accountable administration, which has now been acclaimed and awarded nationally as the best model, the official said.

Also Read | Muslim Women's Rights Day 2020: Muslim Women Thank Narendra Modi Government on 1st Anniversary of Abolition of Triple Talaq.

The state was conferred with the award at the 66th Skoch Summit held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Since its launch in 2019, the CMO grievance cell has already redressed over 95 per cent of the total 8.16 lakh complaints it received.

In 2014, the state had bagged the Skoch Platinum Award for the e-Abgari project of the Excise Department.

Skoch Foundation confers ten silver, three gold and one platinum award every year to outstanding projects or schemes selected from across the country through a competitive process.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)