Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh, being the most populous state in the country, should register the highest collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday and directed officials to make efforts to raise revenue receipts.

He said at a review meeting that strict action should be taken against those involved in revenue theft.

"UP is the most populous state in the country and has maximum consumers. Therefore, the GST collection should also be the highest here," the chief minister said.

He said accountability of officials concerned should be fixed at all levels keeping in vies revenue receipts.

"Important responsibility should be given to eligible officers. Technology should be widely used in revenue collection work. The use of technology can help in the recovery of revenue as well as in preventing its theft," he added.

The chief minister said that for the collection of GST, it is important that all traders are registered.

He said revenue collected from consumers plays an important role in the progress of the country and the state.

At the meeting, he also said the one time settlement scheme should be implemented again to recover the outstanding amount of VAT from traders.

