Vadodara, Nov 18 (PTI) At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Waghodia circle when the mini-truck hit the other vehicle from behind, Vadodara Police Commissioner R B Brahmbhatt said.

The 10 people who died were from Varachha area of Surat city and they were heading towards Pavagadh in Panchmahal district, he said.

